Bernalillo County DA’s New Policy Targets Juvenile Firearm Crime

In a bold new initiative, Bernalillo County District Attorney, Sam Bregman, has mandated a policy that demands juveniles charged with firearm-related crimes to reveal the origin of their guns prior to entering plea discussions. This move, which has been in effect since last week, aims to stifle the flow of firearms to minors and is a salient marker of Bregman’s commitment to curb the escalating juvenile crime rate.

Unmasking the Firearm Sources

The policy, a clear response to the dramatic increase in juvenile crimes – from 568 in 2022 to a staggering 781 in 2023, with roughly 34% involving firearms – is intended to trace back to the roots of these weapons. The District Attorney’s office is working hand in hand with law enforcement agencies to bring to light the distribution channels of these firearms.

Reaching Out to the Youth

In addition to this, Bregman has taken a proactive role in engaging with students from Albuquerque Public Schools, educating them about the dire consequences of bringing guns to school. The District Attorney’s focus is not just on punitive action but is also aimed at prevention through awareness.

Addressing Other Judicial Challenges

Besides firearms, other challenges that Bregman highlighted were the menace of fentanyl and the need for funds in specialty courts like the Behavioral Health Court. The DA’s office has reported a significant increase in successful completions of the county’s pre-prosecution diversion program for low-level felony drug offenses – from 135 in 2022 to 217 in 2023. Bregman underlined the importance of a balanced approach, combining prosecution with diversions and called for state support in hiring more prosecutors to reduce case loads and ensure justice.