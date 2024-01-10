en English
Crime

Bernalillo County DA’s New Policy Targets Juvenile Firearm Crime

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
Bernalillo County DA’s New Policy Targets Juvenile Firearm Crime

In a bold new initiative, Bernalillo County District Attorney, Sam Bregman, has mandated a policy that demands juveniles charged with firearm-related crimes to reveal the origin of their guns prior to entering plea discussions. This move, which has been in effect since last week, aims to stifle the flow of firearms to minors and is a salient marker of Bregman’s commitment to curb the escalating juvenile crime rate.

Unmasking the Firearm Sources

The policy, a clear response to the dramatic increase in juvenile crimes – from 568 in 2022 to a staggering 781 in 2023, with roughly 34% involving firearms – is intended to trace back to the roots of these weapons. The District Attorney’s office is working hand in hand with law enforcement agencies to bring to light the distribution channels of these firearms.

Reaching Out to the Youth

In addition to this, Bregman has taken a proactive role in engaging with students from Albuquerque Public Schools, educating them about the dire consequences of bringing guns to school. The District Attorney’s focus is not just on punitive action but is also aimed at prevention through awareness.

Addressing Other Judicial Challenges

Besides firearms, other challenges that Bregman highlighted were the menace of fentanyl and the need for funds in specialty courts like the Behavioral Health Court. The DA’s office has reported a significant increase in successful completions of the county’s pre-prosecution diversion program for low-level felony drug offenses – from 135 in 2022 to 217 in 2023. Bregman underlined the importance of a balanced approach, combining prosecution with diversions and called for state support in hiring more prosecutors to reduce case loads and ensure justice.

Crime Law United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

