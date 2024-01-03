en English
Crime

Bernal Heights Neighborhood on Edge Following New Year’s Eve Arson Attack

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Bernal Heights Neighborhood on Edge Following New Year’s Eve Arson Attack

On the eve of the New Year, a tranquil neighborhood in Bernal Heights, San Francisco, was rattled by the deliberate actions of an arsonist. This unseen menace set fire to four unoccupied vehicles and audaciously attempted to ignite a house teeming with over a dozen children.

Unholy Fireworks on Park Street

The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. on Park Street. Amid the jovial celebrations, Lila Nelson, a resident who was engaged in festivities with her family and friends, noticed an unusual commotion outside. What she initially dismissed as harmless New Year’s Eve revelry soon morphed into a grim scene as she saw fire trucks rushing to subdue the unexpected blaze. Thankfully, the swift response of firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby residences.

A Chilling Crime Captured on Camera

Surveillance footage revealed a chilling sequence of events. A man, armed with a gas can, was seen nonchalantly strolling past the burning vehicles. Within moments of his departure, the sounds of exploding cars reverberated through the peaceful neighborhood. The surveillance footage further exposed the arsonist’s audacity, as he attempted to set ablaze a house where children were merrily welcoming the New Year.

Community on Edge as Perpetrator remains at Large

Despite the harrowing images captured, the arsonist remains at large, leaving the Bernal Heights community on edge. Trevor Chandler, a local political candidate, expressed his dismay at the disturbing footage and the escalating crime in the area. The San Francisco police, having interviewed several witnesses, are urging anyone with additional information to come forward. As the search for the arsonist continues, the community holds its breath, anxious of potential future incidents.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

