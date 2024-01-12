en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

Bermuda’s First ‘No Body’ Murder Trial: The Chavelle Dillon Burgess Case

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Bermuda’s First ‘No Body’ Murder Trial: The Chavelle Dillon Burgess Case

Delving into the heart of Bermuda’s judicial history, a landmark case emerged that tested the boundaries of legal precedents and investigative techniques. The disappearance of Chavelle Dillon Burgess, a loving mother whose body remains undiscovered, sparked Bermuda’s first-ever ‘no body’ murder trial. The investigation, led by the tenacious Detective Inspector Jason Smith, relied on circumstantial evidence to unravel a chilling narrative of presumed murder.

Tracing the Vanishing Act

Chavelle Dillon Burgess was last known to be in contact with friends on April 11, 2020. Her sudden silence, especially her absence from her beloved son’s life, set off alarms. Her uncharacteristic disappearance was reported on April 30, 2020, initiating a manhunt that would eventually morph into a murder investigation. Chavelle, who had been looking forward to joining the Royal Bermuda Regiment, had arranged care for her son, a plan she never utilized, further fueling suspicions.

The Unseen Battle: Building a Case Without a Body

To prepare for this uncharted terrain, Smith and his team undertook a ‘no body homicide’ course in the United States, where such cases are more prevalent. The evidence stacked against the accused, Kamal Worrell, the father of Chavelle’s son and a lawyer himself, was largely circumstantial. The fact that Chavelle left behind a significant sum of money and personal belongings, combined with the lack of any proof of life like bank transactions or social media activity post her disappearance, built the case. Worrell’s failure to file a missing person report, despite being a lawyer, fanned the flames of suspicion against him.

Chasing Closure: The Ongoing Pursuit of Justice

Despite intensive searches, media appeals, and a guilty verdict against Worrell, the question of Chavelle’s whereabouts hangs in the air. The police remain committed to the investigation, seeking to bring closure to Chavelle’s family. In the face of Bermuda’s first ‘no body’ murder trial, the law enforcement and judiciary have demonstrated resilience and adaptability, navigating through the complexities of this historic case.

0
Bermuda Crime
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bermuda

See more
7 hours ago
Carey Olsen Achieves Listing Sponsor Status at Bermuda Stock Exchange
In an era where global markets are marked by constant change and competition, Carey Olsen, a preeminent law firm, has made a momentous stride. Six years after setting its sights on becoming a listing sponsor at the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), the firm has finally achieved its ambitious goal. Firm partners Steven Rees Davies and
Carey Olsen Achieves Listing Sponsor Status at Bermuda Stock Exchange
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice
17 hours ago
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice
Pain Into Purpose Bermuda: Turning Tragedy into a Crusade for Road Safety
17 hours ago
Pain Into Purpose Bermuda: Turning Tragedy into a Crusade for Road Safety
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
7 hours ago
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
International Moderator and TEDx Speaker Dan Ram Headlines 'My Bermuda Reset' Wellness Event
14 hours ago
International Moderator and TEDx Speaker Dan Ram Headlines 'My Bermuda Reset' Wellness Event
Marc Bean Announces Return of Free Democratic Movement to Bermuda's Politics
16 hours ago
Marc Bean Announces Return of Free Democratic Movement to Bermuda's Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
3 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
3 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
3 mins
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
4 mins
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
5 mins
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
5 mins
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
5 mins
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
6 mins
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
6 mins
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
14 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app