Bermuda Police Unearth Cannabis Cultivation Sites: A Parallel Study Explores Cannabis in Athletics

The Bermuda Police Service has kick-started a thorough investigation upon unearthing several clandestine cannabis cultivation sites dotting the eastern expanse of Bermuda, notably in the St. Georges area. The police were alerted to the existence of a 'grow site' on January 12, 2024, which subsequently spiraled into the discovery of additional cultivation plots. To date, 138 mature cannabis plants have been seized by the police.

Public Appeal and Continued Investigation

The authorities continue to delve deeper into the investigation, extending a public appeal for any information pertaining to cannabis cultivation or drug supply in local neighborhoods. The police have facilitated the process for individuals to report any suspicious activities, by providing their main telephone number (295-0011) and the Community Reporting Portal, ensuring confidentiality.

Cannabis in Athletics: A Controversial Debate

Simultaneously, a study conducted by the University of Colorado has shed light on the controversial role of marijuana use in fitness. The research, which evaluated 42 runners, found that a majority reported an enhanced enjoyment from exercise post cannabis consumption. This included decreased pain, heightened focus, and an amplified motivation. Interestingly, participants who consumed CBD-dominant cannabis experienced feelings of euphoria or the so-called runner's high, while those who consumed THC-dominant strains did not reap the same benefits.

Cannabis Use: Performance vs Pleasure

Less than a third of the participants reported a positive impact on their performance due to cannabis, with some even stating that it made their workout feel more intense and challenging. However, the study also found that cannabis users are more likely to meet activity guidelines than non-users. Cannabis use among athletes has been widely discussed, with many using the substance to enhance pleasure and vigor during training or for pain management. Despite these findings, stigmas around cannabis use persist, with the World Anti-Doping Agency insisting that it breaches the spirit of the sport. Furthermore, systemic racism has been identified as a key factor driving the stigma around cannabis use.