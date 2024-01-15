en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bermondsey Stabbing: Carlton McCloud Identified as Victim, Two Charged

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Bermondsey Stabbing: Carlton McCloud Identified as Victim, Two Charged

In a heartbreaking development, the victim of a fatal stabbing in Bermondsey, South London, has been identified as 47-year-old Carlton McCloud. The unfortunate incident took place on Old Kent Road on January 9, where Mr McCloud was discovered by the public, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

Investigation Unravels a Grim Tale

A post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the chest. The Metropolitan Police initiated a murder investigation in response to a call about an injured man on Old Kent Road early in the morning. The location of the stabbing is believed to be a residential address near this road. Despite the rapid response and lifesaving attempts by the London Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service, Mr McCloud’s life could not be saved, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two Charged, Others Arrested

Two individuals have been charged in connection with the murder: Matthew Henry, a 39-year-old from Coopers Road, Bermondsey, and Nicole Quamina, a 34-year-old who has no fixed address. Both suspects appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. In addition to these charges, a 54-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested but have since been released on bail.

Community Mourns, Investigation Continues

The community is reeling from the loss of McCloud, a resident of Bermondsey. The investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing. The authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid the investigation in bringing the perpetrators to justice and providing closure for the grieving family of Carlton McCloud.

0
Crime Law United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
11 seconds ago
Aberdeen Man Jailed for High-Speed Crash that Injured Ex-Girlfriend
In a dramatic turn of events, George Alden, a 36-year-old Aberdeen resident, has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years imprisonment. The sentence comes after Alden’s involvement in a high-speed car accident that left his ex-girlfriend with serious injuries. The incident unfolded in the early hours of October 11, 2022, when the car collided with a building
Aberdeen Man Jailed for High-Speed Crash that Injured Ex-Girlfriend
Travel Agency Owner Arrested for Alleged Umrah Package Fraud
1 min ago
Travel Agency Owner Arrested for Alleged Umrah Package Fraud
Janakpuri Businessman Charged with Murder of Swiss National: Trial Begins Soon
5 mins ago
Janakpuri Businessman Charged with Murder of Swiss National: Trial Begins Soon
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
26 seconds ago
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
ULEZ Cameras and Traffic Lights: Targets of Vandalism in Chislehurst
43 seconds ago
ULEZ Cameras and Traffic Lights: Targets of Vandalism in Chislehurst
Baltimore Shooting: Woman Killed in Verbal Altercation, Suspect Arrested
50 seconds ago
Baltimore Shooting: Woman Killed in Verbal Altercation, Suspect Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
8 seconds
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
12 seconds
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
17 seconds
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
27 seconds
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
28 seconds
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
28 seconds
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
29 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
37 seconds
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
41 seconds
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
29 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
21 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app