Bermondsey Stabbing: Carlton McCloud Identified as Victim, Two Charged

In a heartbreaking development, the victim of a fatal stabbing in Bermondsey, South London, has been identified as 47-year-old Carlton McCloud. The unfortunate incident took place on Old Kent Road on January 9, where Mr McCloud was discovered by the public, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

Investigation Unravels a Grim Tale

A post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the chest. The Metropolitan Police initiated a murder investigation in response to a call about an injured man on Old Kent Road early in the morning. The location of the stabbing is believed to be a residential address near this road. Despite the rapid response and lifesaving attempts by the London Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service, Mr McCloud’s life could not be saved, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two Charged, Others Arrested

Two individuals have been charged in connection with the murder: Matthew Henry, a 39-year-old from Coopers Road, Bermondsey, and Nicole Quamina, a 34-year-old who has no fixed address. Both suspects appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. In addition to these charges, a 54-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested but have since been released on bail.

Community Mourns, Investigation Continues

The community is reeling from the loss of McCloud, a resident of Bermondsey. The investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing. The authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid the investigation in bringing the perpetrators to justice and providing closure for the grieving family of Carlton McCloud.