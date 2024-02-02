Bermondsey Man Fined for Illegal Waste Activities

A 51-year-old man from Bermondsey, Abdul Monir, has been met with a hefty fine and community service for his role in operating an illegal waste site and depositing waste on Network Rail property. The court hearing took place at Bromley Magistrates Court and resulted in Monir being sentenced to 250 hours of unpaid work and a fine of £2,000.

Uncovered by CCTV

The incident first came to light when Network Rail reported the illegal deposit of waste at Sittingbourne railway station on October 29, 2020. CCTV footage provided by Southeastern Trains painted a clear picture of the offense - the waste being dumped by a Volvo lorry on October 22, 2020. Network Rail's CCTV came through once again in November 2020, capturing footage of the same lorry disposing of waste on their land at Milton Court Road in London without permission.

Green Lane Recycling Ltd Tied To Illegal Activities

On December 17, 2020, officers from the Environment Agency (EA) paid a visit to the site of Green Lane Recycling Ltd in Swanscombe. Monir, being the sole director, had the site under his control, which was discovered to be operating as an illegal waste transfer station without the necessary permits or exemptions. More evidence surfaced in relation to a vehicle accident in December 2020 involving the Volvo lorry. The accident was linked to Green Lane Recycling Ltd, further confirming Monir's connection to the illegal waste activities.

A Strong Stand Against Waste Crime

Matt Higginson, an environment manager for the EA, emphasized the significance of the prosecution. He stated that this case demonstrates a strong stance against illegal waste crime and reaffirms the commitment to hold perpetrators accountable. It is a resounding reminder that illegal waste activities will not be tolerated, and those found guilty will face the consequences.