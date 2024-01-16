Berlin Police in Pursuit of Suspects in Home Invasion Robbery

On a sultry summer night in July last year, a home on Stewart Road in Berlin became the epicenter of a brazen act of violation. The Berlin Police Department is now actively seeking two individuals, Megan Ryan, 28, from Starksboro, and John Balch, 33, from Waterbury, in connection with this home invasion and robbery. The duo, along with another accomplice, allegedly forced their way into the residence, assaulting the unsuspecting homeowner before making away with a considerable cache of jewelry and antiques.

Initial Arrests and Continuing Investigation

The investigation into this audacious act of theft, a stark reminder of the fragility of our perceived safety, has already seen some progress. In October, Elizabeth Immich, 33, of Barre City, was apprehended. Immich was allegedly involved in the crime indirectly, charged with the possession and sale of items believed to be stolen from the aforementioned robbery.

Following this, in December, Ramsey Haskins, 34, was detained on an unrelated warrant. However, as the investigation deepened, Haskins was subsequently charged with participating in the July robbery. The unfolding narrative of this crime, like a grim tapestry, revealed a network of individuals operating in the shadows of our society.

Search for Suspects and Potential Further Charges

The Berlin Police Department is now actively pursuing the two prime suspects, Ryan and Balch. The authorities' relentless pursuit of justice serves as a beacon of hope for the victims and a stern warning for those who might consider similar actions.

As the investigation into the case continues to unravel, the Berlin Police have indicated that further charges may yet be forthcoming. The possibility of additional charges underscores the seriousness of the crime and the determination of the authorities to ensure full accountability for those involved.

In the pursuit of justice, the Berlin Police Department stands firm, casting a wide net in their quest to bring the culprits of the Stewart Road home invasion to book. The investigation's ongoing nature serves as a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice and the unwavering commitment to safeguarding the community.