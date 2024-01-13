Berhampur Surgeon Receives Life Sentence for Gruesome Murder

In a chilling verdict, Dr. Hrusikesh Tripathy, a respected surgeon from Berhampur, Odisha, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the gruesome murder of Bishnu Prasad Gouda. The sensational case, dating back to 2018, has sent shockwaves through the medical community and beyond, challenging the public’s trust in the healing profession.

The Motive Behind the Murder

Dr. Tripathy, then 55 and serving as a medical officer at the Chhatrapur Sub-Divisional Hospital, was drawn into a lethal love triangle. The victim, Bishnu Prasad Gouda, was romantically involved with a nurse from Dr. Tripathy’s private clinic. This romantic liaison, unbeknownst to Gouda, would prove fatal.

The Plot and Execution

The prosecution detailed how Dr. Tripathy meticulously orchestrated the murder. Luring Gouda to his clinic under false pretenses, he administered a lethal injection, rendering Gouda unconscious. In a macabre display of inhumanity, Dr. Tripathy then dismembered Gouda’s body, disposing of the remains at his secluded farm near Berhampur.

The Investigation and Verdict

The case was cracked when Gouda’s concerned family reported him missing. When investigators discovered that Gouda was last seen at Dr. Tripathy’s clinic, suspicion quickly fell on the doctor. Following a thorough investigation, the police arrested Tripathy. The court, presided over by Additional District Judge Raj Kumar Dash, delivered the verdict, sentencing Dr. Tripathy to life imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 10 lakh. Two accomplices, found guilty of aiding in the crime, were each handed two-year prison sentences.