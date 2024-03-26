Benue State Police Rescue 50-Year-Old Kidnapped Victim in Coma

In a daring operation, Benue State Police, under 'Operation Zenda,' successfully rescued a 50-year-old man kidnapped and left in a coma by his abductors in Tine Nune, Zaki Biam, Ukum LGA. The victim, found last Saturday, was swiftly taken to General Hospital Zaki Biam, where he regained consciousness, marking a significant achievement for the police force since the new command under SP Felix Nomiyugh took over on November 1, 2023.

Timely Intervention Saves Lives

The operation carried out by the Benue State Police highlights the critical nature of rapid response in kidnapping cases. According to SP Felix Nomiyugh, the commander of Operation Zenda, the victim was discovered in a dire state, emphasizing the abductors' disregard for human life. This rescue underscores the police's commitment to combatting crime and ensuring public safety in Benue State.

Strengthening Police Operations

Since assuming office, SP Nomiyugh has spearheaded numerous successful operations leading to the liberation of many kidnapped victims. His strategy involves instilling discipline among officers and enhancing their operational capabilities to foster a crime-free society. This incident serves as a testament to the improved efficiency and dedication of the Benue State Police under his leadership.

Community Impact and Future Outlook

The successful rescue operation not only brought relief to the victim's family but also instilled a sense of security within the community. It demonstrates the police's proactive approach toward addressing crime and their readiness to safeguard the citizens of Benue State. Moving forward, such decisive actions are expected to deter potential criminals, contributing to a safer and more secure environment for all.