Benue Bloodshed: Retired Officer, 15 Others Killed in Mbaikyor Herdsmen Attack

Vanguard NewsMarch 8, 2024 - In a devastating surge of violence, suspected armed herdsmen launched a deadly attack on Wandor, Mbaikyor community of Gwer East LGA, Benue State, claiming 16 lives, including a retired army officer, and leaving two wounded. Over 50 properties were destroyed in the assault, marking a grim continuation of conflict in the region.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

The attack, occurring without warning around 7 p.m., saw approximately 40 attackers, armed with guns and cutlasses, overwhelm the community. A survivor, speaking under anonymity, detailed the chaos and the attempt to alert authorities which, tragically, came too late to prevent the extensive damage and loss of life. Gwer East LGA's caretaker chairman, Mrs. Comfort Agbo, and the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the casualties and the ongoing investigation, highlighting the community's urgent call for peace and security amidst recurring violence.

Community and Leadership Reaction

The Masev Development Association (MDA), representing the local populace, voiced deep concern over the repeated victimization of the community by bandits. Prof. Vearumun Tarhule, the association's President General, criticized the government's response to their pleas for protection and underscored the critical need for immediate aid for the displaced and traumatized survivors. This attack underscores a broader crisis in Benue State, where over 147 people have been killed in similar incidents over the past two months, prompting calls for national intervention and support.

Historical Context and Ongoing Concerns

This is not the first time Wandor, Mbaikyor has faced such horror. Past attacks, including the 2018 massacre at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, have left deep scars on the community. The recurring violence raises pressing questions about safety, displacement, and the future of farming in the area, critical for the community's sustenance. As the local and national authorities scramble to address the situation, the residents of Mbaikyor are left to ponder the uncertain future of their homeland.

As Benue State grapples with this tragic incident, the broader implications for national security, community cohesion, and regional stability are evident. The repeated calls for action, now amplified by the latest attack, serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in ensuring safety and justice for all citizens. The community's resilience is tested once more, as they mourn their losses and await meaningful change.