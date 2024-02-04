Police Commissioner Igweh Implements Security Overhaul in Federal Capital Territory

In a decisive move to curb criminal activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bennett Igweh, the newly appointed Commissioner of Police, has launched an extensive security overhaul. At the heart of this initiative is a directive aimed at the FCT Police Command's tactical units. They have been tasked with the identification and targeting of potential kidnap dens and known crime hotspots within the territory. This directive, issued during a meeting involving the command's leadership—including Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs)—is part of a wider strategy geared towards ensuring the safety of FCT residents through intelligence-led and visibility policing.

One of Commissioner Igweh's initial actions was to mandate a stringent crackdown on vehicles plying FCT roads without number plates or displaying only a single plate. This step is part of a broader strategic effort to enhance security by facilitating thorough stop and search operations. The commissioner emphasized the importance of intelligence-led policing, urging officers to be proactive and diligent in their duties.

Community Partnership in Policing

As part of his vision for effective policing, Commissioner Igweh underscored the role of the community. He emphasized the need for community partnership in policing, asserting that there would be zero tolerance for laxity among the force's members. He appealed to public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities and avoiding the use of unregistered vehicles or unapproved transportation services.

In line with the push for community engagement, Commissioner Igweh shared emergency contact numbers for the public to report any suspicious activities. He strongly encouraged residents to collaborate with the police in the fight against crime, reinforcing the importance of collective empowerment and vigilance in ensuring community safety.