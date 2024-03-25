Bengaluru Woman Loses Rs 77,000 in Spoilt Milk Refund Scam, Police Investigate

A Bengaluru resident, married to a retired army officer, faced a financial loss of Rs 77,000 under the guise of refunding spoilt milk she purchased online. The incident, which took place in Kasturba Nagar, has prompted a police investigation under the Information Technology Act to track down the fraudster and recover the lost funds.

Deceptive Customer Service Encounter

The woman, accustomed to buying milk from an online grocery store, encountered a problem on March 18 when the milk delivered was spoilt. Seeking a refund, she found what she believed to be the customer care number of the grocery platform online. The individual on the call, posing as a grocery platform executive, assured her that a refund would be processed upon following certain steps. This led to her receiving a WhatsApp message containing a UPI ID for the refund transaction. Unknowingly, following the scammer's instructions resulted in a deduction of Rs 77,000 from her account instead of a refund.

Rising Trend of Online Scams

This incident highlights a growing concern over online financial scams in Bengaluru, particularly those targeting unsuspecting individuals over the phone. Earlier in the year, another woman in the city lost Rs 48 lakh to scammers pretending to be FedEx employees. These cases underscore the need for increased awareness and vigilance when dealing with unsolicited calls or messages pertaining to financial transactions.

Police Response and Public Caution

In response to the scam, local police have initiated efforts to freeze the fraudster's account in hopes of recuperating the stolen amount. The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, emphasizing the serious nature of online financial fraud. This incident serves as a critical reminder for the public to verify the legitimacy of customer service numbers and to exercise caution when conducting financial transactions online.