Accidents

Bengaluru Tragedy: Nine-year-old Found Dead in Apartment Pool, Investigation Underway

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:56 am EST
Bengaluru Tragedy: Nine-year-old Found Dead in Apartment Pool, Investigation Underway

In a heartrending incident that has sent shockwaves through Bengaluru’s tech corridor, a nine-year-old girl, Manasa, was found lifeless in the swimming pool of an apartment complex off Varthur-Gunjur road. The circumstances of her death are currently under investigation, with residents suggesting that a live electrical wire near the pool area might have resulted in her fatal plunge. However, the police have not yet reached a conclusion on the exact cause, pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

Doubts and Protests: A Community in Mourning

Manasa’s father, deeply distraught by the loss of his daughter, lodged a complaint suspecting that she drowned in the pool on Thursday evening. After the discovery of her body, she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. The absence of any visible injury marks has further complicated the determination of the cause of death and fueled uncertainties.

In response to the tragic event, residents of the apartment complex have voiced their anguish, staging protests and demanding justice. They insist on a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident, which has brought their sense of safety within their own homes into question.

The Quest for Answers and Accountability

Manasa’s father has publicly called for answers and accountability, underlining the importance of rectifying any potential safety oversights to prevent such tragedies from recurring. There is a palpable air of tension and grief in the apartment complex as the residents and the family of the victim await the results of the post-mortem examination. Amid their sorrow, they cling to the hope that the truth will be revealed, bringing some measure of closure and justice for Manasa.

As the investigation proceeds, the incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of safety measures and vigilance in residential areas, particularly those with amenities such as swimming pools. It underscores the need for stringent regulations and adherence to safety protocols, not just in Bengaluru, but in communities across the globe.

Accidents Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

