en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bengaluru Tragedy: Mother Takes Life of Child Amidst Custody Battle

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Bengaluru Tragedy: Mother Takes Life of Child Amidst Custody Battle

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through Bengaluru, India, a mother, Suchana Seth, is reported to have taken the life of her own child amidst a custody dispute. The death of the child, a four-year-old boy, is the tragic denouement of a bitter battle for custody between Seth and her estranged husband.

Unbearable Pressure and a Heartbreaking Outcome

The grim discovery of the boy’s body, found within a bag Suchana was carrying, points to the unbearable pressure the mother was under. A note written in eyeliner was discovered alongside the body, in which Seth cited immense pressure from the court and her husband as her reasons for the extreme action. Such an act echoes the darkest corners of human despair and highlights the urgent need for systemic support for parents in high-conflict custody disputes.

The Ongoing Investigation

With Seth arrested for the alleged murder, the ensuing investigation is unearthing a complex web of emotions, legal battles, and tragic decisions. The handwritten note, assumed to be penned by Suchana, offers a glimpse into her mental state leading up to the tragic event. Despite the severity of the crime, she has displayed a distinct lack of remorse, deepening the mystery surrounding this incident.

A Custody Battle with Fatal Consequences

At the heart of this tragic event is a bitter custody dispute. Seth’s desire for sole custody of her son was met with resistance from her estranged husband, leading to a court order which allowed the father visitation rights. This decision, it seems, was the tipping point for Seth, leading to the horrifying outcome that has left a city, and indeed a nation, grappling with its implications.

0
Crime India Lifestyle
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Edward Murimi Opens Up About Drugs and Crime: A Candid Confession
In an interview, Edward Murimi, a former criminal and drug user, laid bare a truth that is often whispered but rarely voiced with such candor. He candidly admitted that his past involvement with illicit substances, including marijuana and ‘tap-tap’, had a profound effect on his capacity to commit crimes. The influence of these substances, Murimi
Edward Murimi Opens Up About Drugs and Crime: A Candid Confession
Tragic End for 20-Year-Old in Zion: Gunshots Echo in the Night
9 mins ago
Tragic End for 20-Year-Old in Zion: Gunshots Echo in the Night
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges Amid Election Heat
10 mins ago
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges Amid Election Heat
Court Upholds Tyson Grech's Six-Year Rape Sentence
4 mins ago
Court Upholds Tyson Grech's Six-Year Rape Sentence
Inmate and Officer's Illicit Affair Uncovered at HMP Birmingham: A Case of Professional Misconduct
8 mins ago
Inmate and Officer's Illicit Affair Uncovered at HMP Birmingham: A Case of Professional Misconduct
Cornwall Police Incidents Lead to Arrests; Major Crackdown in Torquay
9 mins ago
Cornwall Police Incidents Lead to Arrests; Major Crackdown in Torquay
Latest Headlines
World News
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
5 mins
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
8 mins
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
8 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
9 mins
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
9 mins
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
9 mins
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
10 mins
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
10 mins
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
10 mins
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app