Crime

Bengaluru Traffic Police Apprehend Chain-Snatcher in Swift Pursuit

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:26 am EST
Bengaluru Traffic Police Apprehend Chain-Snatcher in Swift Pursuit

In a striking display of duty and courage, two Bengaluru traffic police officers, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramachandra and Woman Police Constable Sandhya, apprehended a chain snatcher on January 2. The officers were stationed at Magadi Road when an alert was raised about a chain-snatching incident in the vicinity.

Swift Action Leads to Apprehension

Upon noticing a suspicious auto-rickshaw fleeing the scene, the officers promptly initiated a pursuit. The heart-pounding chase was captured on a body-worn camera, a piece of footage later shared by Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, offering a glimpse into the swift and firm action taken by the officers. The suspect, identified as Senthil, was successfully apprehended, and a stolen gold chain and cash were recovered.

Further Investigation Uncovers Accomplice

Following the arrest of Senthil, the officers’ investigation led to the detention of another individual, Vijay, suspected of being an accomplice in the chain-snatching incident. Both suspects are now in custody, facing the consequences of their actions.

Commendation for Valiant Duty

The successful intervention by the Bengaluru traffic police, particularly the dedication and bravery exhibited by ASI Ramachandra and Constable Sandhya, was lauded by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth. This incident has indeed highlighted the police department’s proactive measures in addressing crime and ensuring the safety of the city’s residents.

Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

