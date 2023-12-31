en English
Accidents

Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:04 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:52 pm EST
Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Bengaluru’s Bhattarahalli region near KR Pura when a 27-year-old software engineer, Divyanshu Sharma, met with a fatal fall from the 33rd floor of his friend’s apartment. The tragic episode took place on a Friday morning, casting a pall of gloom over the city’s tech community.

The Fateful Morning

Sharma, an employee at a private firm and a resident of Kodigehalli (KR Pura), was originally from Uttar Pradesh. His father, a retired Indian Air Force serviceman, now resides in Horamavu alongside other family members. As per preliminary police investigations, Sharma was trying to dispose of cigarette ash when he allegedly slipped from the balcony and hurtled down near the walking track of the apartment complex.

The Night Before

The evening preceding the accident witnessed Sharma and his friends partying at a pub in Indiranagar. They returned to the friend’s flat around 2:30 am. Sharma, in an attempt to clear the room of ash and cigarette butts, seems to have lost his balance while discarding the ash outside.

Discovery and Identification

Sharma’s body was found early in the morning by society members, who promptly informed other residents via a common WhatsApp group. Identification was ascertained through the deceased’s ID card located near the body. The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed by an autopsy report. Meanwhile, Sharma’s friends have been interrogated by the police, shedding light on the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Accidents Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

