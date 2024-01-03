Bengaluru Sees Sharp Rise in Crime Case Registrations in 2023

In an unprecedented surge, Bengaluru city reported a significant escalation in registered crime cases in 2023. The city registered an alarming 68,518 incidents, marking a stark increase of 22,331 cases from the previous year’s count of 46,187. This wave of criminal activities has been linked to the State police chief’s rigorous directive towards the city’s police stations to register all complaints received through the emergency number 112 and e-FIRs (electronic First Information Reports).

Zero Tolerance Policy

Under this directive, police stations were sternly cautioned against non-compliance. The city’s law enforcement was warned of severe consequences for refusal to file complaints, ensuring a systematic registration of all grievances. This stringent approach resulted in a significant uptick in crime case registrations throughout the city.

Staggering Rise in Narcotics-Related Offenses

Among the recorded crimes, narcotics-related offenses under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act saw a steep rise. The Bengaluru police confiscated an enormous 39,156kg of illicit drugs, valued at an estimated Rs 103 crore in 2023. This marked a colossal increase from the 4,228kg of narcotics worth Rs 92.70 crore seized in 2022. This crackdown led to the detention of 4,399 individuals implicated in drug trafficking, including 99 foreign nationals.

Other Criminal Activities

Other recorded criminal activities included gambling, with 147 cases of cricket betting leading to 229 arrests. Violations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) also figured prominently, with 1,270 cases registered and 1,388 individuals penalized. Following an unfortunate accident at a fire cracker shop in Attibele, 39 cases were registered under the Explosive Substances Act, resulting in 49 arrests. Furthermore, law enforcement clamped down on immigration offenses, filing 92 cases against foreign nationals for overstaying and other infractions.