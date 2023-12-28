en English
Crime

Bengaluru Language Row: Vandalism of English Signboards Sparks Debate

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:04 am EST
Bengaluru Language Row: Vandalism of English Signboards Sparks Debate

The tranquil city of Bengaluru was shaken as a language row sparked violence, leading to the vandalisation of English signboards and hoardings of business establishments. The Bengaluru civic body had earlier passed a directive requiring all stores to display signboards with at least 60 per cent of the text in Kannada. This directive, however, was met with resistance, culminating in an uproar and protest by the members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

Protest Turns Chaotic

What began as an awareness campaign by the members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike soon descended into chaos. More than 1,000 people gathered, protesting the absence of Kannada boards. As the situation escalated, the protesters began vandalising businesses and tearing down English signage. This led to the detention of approximately 500 protesters, including the faction’s chief T A Narayana Gowda, by the Bengaluru Police.

Reigniting the Language Debate

The incident has rekindled the debate on the usage of Kannada in Karnataka. Advocates for the language insist that it should be the predominant language spoken in the state. On the other hand, critics argue that such enforcement infringes upon the rights of non-Kannada speakers and could potentially harm the city’s cosmopolitan culture. This incident underscores the tension between preserving local culture and accommodating diversity in an increasingly globalized world.

Implications for Business

While the immediate impact of the protest was the destruction of property, the long-term implications for business in the city are still unclear. Businesses may face increased costs to comply with the directive, and there’s a potential for further disruption if the language row continues.

Crime Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

