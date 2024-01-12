en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bengaluru Finance Firm Employees Accused of Rs 85.78 Lakh Gold Embezzlement Scheme

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
Bengaluru Finance Firm Employees Accused of Rs 85.78 Lakh Gold Embezzlement Scheme

In a shocking revelation from Bengaluru, a collection of personnel from KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd, a well-known finance firm, stand accused of embezzling a staggering Rs 85.78 lakh. The alleged scheme involved misappropriation of gold ornaments pledged by unsuspecting customers, leading to the booking of nine individuals.

The Deceptive Operation

The disturbing chain of events came to light following an FIR lodged on December 14, 2023, by Lakshman C, the regional manager of the company. The primary accused, Manteswamy, who managed the Konanakunte branch, is believed to have played a pivotal role in the embezzlement operation. He is alleged to have created falsified documents for 14 gold loan accounts, deceitfully indicating 444.56gm of gold pledged.

Further, 23 counterfeit accounts suggested a whopping 1,291.21 kg of gold was pledged, a gross misrepresentation considering only 123gm were actually present. The fraudulently obtained gold was subsequently re-pledged in other branches, specifically in the Brigade Millennium and Thalaghattapura branches. This elaborate scheme was executed by colluding with other employees and customers.

Legal Consequences

In response to these grave allegations, the police have charged Manteswamy and eight others with multiple offenses under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The anticipatory bail petitions for two of the accused, Santosh Kumar and Pooja, were outrightly rejected by LXI Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge R Ravi. The judge emphasized the need for prudence in granting anticipatory bail for economic offenses, citing a Supreme Court ruling as reference.

Claims of Innocence

Despite the mounting evidence and serious charges, the accused maintain their innocence. In a desperate bid to clear their names, they claim to be victims of false implication. However, with the legal proceedings underway and the evidence stacked against them, their future hangs in balance.

0
Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
In a shocking turn of events, former NBA player Ryan Rollins, who has had stints with the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards, has been wrapped up in a series of shoplifting incidents at a Target store in Alexandria, Virginia. These alleged thefts, which spanned a two-month period from September to November, occurred while
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
Algiers Shooting: Twin Victims, A City's Call for Help
13 mins ago
Algiers Shooting: Twin Victims, A City's Call for Help
Historic Gault Middle School in Tacoma Set Ablaze: 15-year-old Charged
14 mins ago
Historic Gault Middle School in Tacoma Set Ablaze: 15-year-old Charged
'Operation St. Nick': Fort Worth Police Nab 10 in Child Exploitation Sting
2 mins ago
'Operation St. Nick': Fort Worth Police Nab 10 in Child Exploitation Sting
Disturbing Discovery: Missing Painter Found Dead in Indore's Water Tank
7 mins ago
Disturbing Discovery: Missing Painter Found Dead in Indore's Water Tank
Spokane County Child Rapist Committed as Sexually Violent Predator
12 mins ago
Spokane County Child Rapist Committed as Sexually Violent Predator
Latest Headlines
World News
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Collegiate Basketball Match
2 mins
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Collegiate Basketball Match
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
2 mins
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Victories Set Tone for Season
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Victories Set Tone for Season
Northeastern Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Close Basketball Contest
2 mins
Northeastern Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Close Basketball Contest
Hofstra Falls Narrowly to Northeastern in a Tightly Contested Basketball Game
2 mins
Hofstra Falls Narrowly to Northeastern in a Tightly Contested Basketball Game
William & Mary Triumphs Over Hampton in Collegiate Basketball Clash
3 mins
William & Mary Triumphs Over Hampton in Collegiate Basketball Clash
INEC Gears Up for Decisive Court-Ordered Elections: A Test of Integrity and Efficacy
3 mins
INEC Gears Up for Decisive Court-Ordered Elections: A Test of Integrity and Efficacy
Kailyn Bell Leads Ridley High to Victory in a Tale of Resilience
5 mins
Kailyn Bell Leads Ridley High to Victory in a Tale of Resilience
AFL Ignites Controversy by Omitting Player Weights from Publications
5 mins
AFL Ignites Controversy by Omitting Player Weights from Publications
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app