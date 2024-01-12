Bengaluru Finance Firm Employees Accused of Rs 85.78 Lakh Gold Embezzlement Scheme

In a shocking revelation from Bengaluru, a collection of personnel from KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd, a well-known finance firm, stand accused of embezzling a staggering Rs 85.78 lakh. The alleged scheme involved misappropriation of gold ornaments pledged by unsuspecting customers, leading to the booking of nine individuals.

The Deceptive Operation

The disturbing chain of events came to light following an FIR lodged on December 14, 2023, by Lakshman C, the regional manager of the company. The primary accused, Manteswamy, who managed the Konanakunte branch, is believed to have played a pivotal role in the embezzlement operation. He is alleged to have created falsified documents for 14 gold loan accounts, deceitfully indicating 444.56gm of gold pledged.

Further, 23 counterfeit accounts suggested a whopping 1,291.21 kg of gold was pledged, a gross misrepresentation considering only 123gm were actually present. The fraudulently obtained gold was subsequently re-pledged in other branches, specifically in the Brigade Millennium and Thalaghattapura branches. This elaborate scheme was executed by colluding with other employees and customers.

Legal Consequences

In response to these grave allegations, the police have charged Manteswamy and eight others with multiple offenses under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The anticipatory bail petitions for two of the accused, Santosh Kumar and Pooja, were outrightly rejected by LXI Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge R Ravi. The judge emphasized the need for prudence in granting anticipatory bail for economic offenses, citing a Supreme Court ruling as reference.

Claims of Innocence

Despite the mounting evidence and serious charges, the accused maintain their innocence. In a desperate bid to clear their names, they claim to be victims of false implication. However, with the legal proceedings underway and the evidence stacked against them, their future hangs in balance.