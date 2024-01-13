en English
Crime

Bengaluru CEO’s Husband Accused of Brutal Murder: A Shocking Crime in the Corporate World

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Bengaluru CEO’s Husband Accused of Brutal Murder: A Shocking Crime in the Corporate World

Shattering the tranquility of the corporate echelons, a scandal of dire proportions has emerged involving Venkat Raman, the husband of Suchana Seth, a high-profile CEO based in Bengaluru. Raman is now at the centre of a criminal investigation, accused of a crime as heinous as the murder of their four-year-old son. The corporate world and the society at large watch with bated breath as the case unfolds with Raman’s recent appearance at the Calangute police station in Goa, flanked by his lawyer.

Raman’s Arrest Marks a Dark Day in Bengaluru’s Corporate Sector

Suchana Seth, a prominent figure in the local and business community, is now in the throes of a calamity that has captured widespread public and media attention. The crime, due to its shocking nature and the individuals involved, has sent tremors through the corporate sector, challenging the perceived tranquility of the affluent.

Unfolding of a Tragedy

The case began to unravel when Venkat Raman was arrested for allegedly killing his son at a service apartment in Goa. His uncooperative attitude during the investigation process has only added fuel to the fire. Goa’s Director General of Police (DGP) has stated that they have 90 days to file a chargesheet, revealing that evidence has been collected, hinting at the possible role of Raman in the crime.

A Mother’s Desperate Attempt to Flee

In a turn of events that lends more complexity to the case, Suchana Seth was caught in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district while attempting to flee in a cab, with her son’s body concealed in a bag. The incident has raised several questions about the circumstances surrounding the son’s death and the role of both parents, sparking a nationwide debate on parental responsibility and the implications of their actions on society.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

