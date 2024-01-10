en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bengaluru CEO Arrested for Alleged Murder of Her 4-Year-Old Son: A Community in Shock

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
Bengaluru CEO Arrested for Alleged Murder of Her 4-Year-Old Son: A Community in Shock

At the heart of Bengaluru, a tale of familial tragedy unfolds as the city’s police apprehend the high-profile CEO, Suchana Seth, for the alleged murder of her 4-year-old son. The incident has plunged the local community into shock, questioning the safety of children within their homes and the pervasive issue of domestic violence.

Unraveling a Disturbing Narrative

In the ordinarily serene city, the news of the young boy’s demise has sent shockwaves across the populace. Despite Seth’s insistence that her son’s death was sudden and unintended, police investigations suggest a darker narrative. The grieving mother’s arrest has added a sinister twist to the unfolding drama, with law enforcement authorities suspecting a disturbing motive behind the unfortunate event.

A Tumultuous Domestic Landscape

Beyond the public persona of a successful CEO, Suchana Seth’s private life appears to have been fraught with tension. Details emerging from the investigation point to a tumultuous relationship with her husband and an ensuing bitter custody battle, factors that may have contributed to the boy’s untimely death.

Public Reaction and Implications

The heartbreaking incident has not only left the community in shock but has also sparked a broader conversation about child safety and domestic violence. Seth’s professional status as a CEO adds another layer of complexity to the case, raising questions about how such disturbing events could transpire behind closed doors of a seemingly successful and affluent household.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Hong Kong Customs Thwarts Major Gold Smuggling Attempt, Driver Arrested
In a significant crackdown on cross-border smuggling, Hong Kong customs officials have thwarted a major gold smuggling attempt valued at HK$10 million (approximately US$1.3 million). Hidden beneath the center console of a seven-seater car were 20 gold bars, each weighing a kilogram. The driver, a 32-year-old resident of Macau, was intercepted at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau
Hong Kong Customs Thwarts Major Gold Smuggling Attempt, Driver Arrested
Zimbabwe Police's Successful Arrest of Armed Robber Highlights Ongoing Fight Against Crime Syndicates
10 mins ago
Zimbabwe Police's Successful Arrest of Armed Robber Highlights Ongoing Fight Against Crime Syndicates
Israeli Flag Theft from Council Chambers in Sydney: Three Charged
14 mins ago
Israeli Flag Theft from Council Chambers in Sydney: Three Charged
Shake Shack Manager Jailed for Sexual Harassment of Teenage Worker
2 mins ago
Shake Shack Manager Jailed for Sexual Harassment of Teenage Worker
Secret Tunnel at NYC Chabad Synagogue Linked to Child Abuse Allegations
3 mins ago
Secret Tunnel at NYC Chabad Synagogue Linked to Child Abuse Allegations
Nottingham Man Sentenced in Largest UK Prison Smuggling Case
7 mins ago
Nottingham Man Sentenced in Largest UK Prison Smuggling Case
Latest Headlines
World News
India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly
2 mins
India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly
Wins, Postponements, and Cancellations: A Mixed Week for Wisconsin High School Basketball
2 mins
Wins, Postponements, and Cancellations: A Mixed Week for Wisconsin High School Basketball
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
2 mins
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
Georgia Reignites Push for Legal Sports Betting Amid Constitutional Amendment Discussions
3 mins
Georgia Reignites Push for Legal Sports Betting Amid Constitutional Amendment Discussions
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
Historic Losses Loom for UK Conservative Party Amid Plummeting Voter Support
4 mins
Historic Losses Loom for UK Conservative Party Amid Plummeting Voter Support
Dramatic Wins and Postponements in High School Boys Basketball Games
4 mins
Dramatic Wins and Postponements in High School Boys Basketball Games
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Prowess across Georgia
4 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Prowess across Georgia
Battle on the Courts: Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games Emerge Victorious
4 mins
Battle on the Courts: Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games Emerge Victorious
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
18 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
9 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app