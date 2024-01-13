Bengaluru CEO Arrested: A Start-Up Success to a Sinister Suspect

In a shocking series of events, Bengaluru-based AI start-up CEO, Suchana Seth, was arrested under suspicion of killing her four-year-old son. The tragic incident unfolded on Monday, sending waves of disbelief and horror throughout the region.

A Heartrending Discovery

Seth was found traveling from Goa to Karnataka in a cab, with her deceased son’s body concealed inside her luggage. The cab driver, Ray John, reported Seth’s eerily calm demeanor throughout the lengthy 600 km, 16-hour journey, for which she willingly paid Rs 30,000 without any negotiation. He noted the unusual heft of Seth’s trolley, which she brushed off as being filled with clothes.

Unraveling a Dark Tale

In a subsequent development, the Goa police discovered a note, scrawled with an eyeliner by Seth inside a suitcase. The note gave a glimpse into a tumultuous family dynamic, expressing Seth’s frustration and guilt regarding the custody dispute over her son with her estranged husband, Venkat Raman. In it, she detailed the mounting pressure from the court and Raman to surrender her son’s custody, along with accusations of violence and inappropriate behaviour from Raman towards her son.

A Mother’s Denial

Despite the damning evidence, Seth continues to deny the murder allegations. She confessed to writing the note, revealing her inner turmoil and resentment towards her husband, but staunchly refuted killing her son. The postmortem report, however, suggested a sinister cause of death—the boy had been smothered with either a pillow or a towel.

The tragic incident has cast long shadows, not only on Seth’s once-promising career as a startup CEO but also on the ongoing custody battle with Raman. It has raised pertinent questions about the effects of familial tension on children and the lengths to which a person might go when cornered by circumstances.