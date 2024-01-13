en English
Crime

Bengaluru CEO Arrested: A Start-Up Success to a Sinister Suspect

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
Bengaluru CEO Arrested: A Start-Up Success to a Sinister Suspect

In a shocking series of events, Bengaluru-based AI start-up CEO, Suchana Seth, was arrested under suspicion of killing her four-year-old son. The tragic incident unfolded on Monday, sending waves of disbelief and horror throughout the region.

A Heartrending Discovery

Seth was found traveling from Goa to Karnataka in a cab, with her deceased son’s body concealed inside her luggage. The cab driver, Ray John, reported Seth’s eerily calm demeanor throughout the lengthy 600 km, 16-hour journey, for which she willingly paid Rs 30,000 without any negotiation. He noted the unusual heft of Seth’s trolley, which she brushed off as being filled with clothes.

Unraveling a Dark Tale

In a subsequent development, the Goa police discovered a note, scrawled with an eyeliner by Seth inside a suitcase. The note gave a glimpse into a tumultuous family dynamic, expressing Seth’s frustration and guilt regarding the custody dispute over her son with her estranged husband, Venkat Raman. In it, she detailed the mounting pressure from the court and Raman to surrender her son’s custody, along with accusations of violence and inappropriate behaviour from Raman towards her son.

A Mother’s Denial

Despite the damning evidence, Seth continues to deny the murder allegations. She confessed to writing the note, revealing her inner turmoil and resentment towards her husband, but staunchly refuted killing her son. The postmortem report, however, suggested a sinister cause of death—the boy had been smothered with either a pillow or a towel.

The tragic incident has cast long shadows, not only on Seth’s once-promising career as a startup CEO but also on the ongoing custody battle with Raman. It has raised pertinent questions about the effects of familial tension on children and the lengths to which a person might go when cornered by circumstances.

Crime
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

