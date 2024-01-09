Bengal Man Arrested for Aiding Illegal Immigrants: An Intricate Web of Crime Unearthed

In a notable breakthrough, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended Abu Saleh Mandal, a resident of West Bengal’s 24 Parganas district, for his alleged involvement in a syndicate aiding and abetting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and neighboring countries to establish residency in India. His arrest follows the capture of three individuals linked to the same case from Assam, West Bengal, and Bangladesh.

Unraveling the Dark Web of Crime

Mandal, 50, with a bounty of 50,000 on his head, is indicted for a slew of offenses under the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act of 1946, and the Passport Act of 1967. Notably, these charges are primarily linked to his alleged assistance in obtaining falsified documentation for these illegal immigrants, an act declared as anti-national by the authorities.

A Shroud of Deception

During a stringent interrogation, Mandal declared himself as the director of two trusts. Subsequent investigations revealed a shocking fact: these trusts had reportedly received a whopping 58 crore from the UK-based Umma Welfare Trust between 2018 and 2022. The ATS maintains that a substantial part of these funds was procured illegally through cash transactions, employing deceptive practices such as false billings and fictitious firms.

The Hawala Connection

Adding another layer of complexity to this case, it has been asserted that a portion of the money was also received through Hawala, an informal and unregulated method of transferring money. Upon capture, Mandal was found in possession of 1.16 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, and two Aadhaar cards, indicating the extent of his alleged illicit operations.