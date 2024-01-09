en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Bengal Man Arrested for Aiding Illegal Immigrants: An Intricate Web of Crime Unearthed

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 8:48 pm EST
Bengal Man Arrested for Aiding Illegal Immigrants: An Intricate Web of Crime Unearthed

In a notable breakthrough, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended Abu Saleh Mandal, a resident of West Bengal’s 24 Parganas district, for his alleged involvement in a syndicate aiding and abetting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and neighboring countries to establish residency in India. His arrest follows the capture of three individuals linked to the same case from Assam, West Bengal, and Bangladesh.

Unraveling the Dark Web of Crime

Mandal, 50, with a bounty of 50,000 on his head, is indicted for a slew of offenses under the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act of 1946, and the Passport Act of 1967. Notably, these charges are primarily linked to his alleged assistance in obtaining falsified documentation for these illegal immigrants, an act declared as anti-national by the authorities.

A Shroud of Deception

During a stringent interrogation, Mandal declared himself as the director of two trusts. Subsequent investigations revealed a shocking fact: these trusts had reportedly received a whopping 58 crore from the UK-based Umma Welfare Trust between 2018 and 2022. The ATS maintains that a substantial part of these funds was procured illegally through cash transactions, employing deceptive practices such as false billings and fictitious firms.

The Hawala Connection

Adding another layer of complexity to this case, it has been asserted that a portion of the money was also received through Hawala, an informal and unregulated method of transferring money. Upon capture, Mandal was found in possession of 1.16 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, and two Aadhaar cards, indicating the extent of his alleged illicit operations.

0
Bangladesh Crime India
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
7 mins ago
Indian Election Commission Delegation Commends Bangladesh for Peaceful Elections
Bringing forward the spirit of democratic cooperation, a delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently visited Bangladesh to observe the country’s 12th Parliamentary elections. The delegation showered praise on the Bangladesh Election Commission for the smooth execution and peaceful conduct of the elections, underscoring the cordial relationship and mutual respect between the two
Indian Election Commission Delegation Commends Bangladesh for Peaceful Elections
UK Government Expresses Concern Over Bangladesh Election
4 hours ago
UK Government Expresses Concern Over Bangladesh Election
Chattogram Collision: University Shuttle Train and Human Hauler Clash at Level Crossing
6 hours ago
Chattogram Collision: University Shuttle Train and Human Hauler Clash at Level Crossing
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Latest Headlines
World News
Spring Garden Girls' Basketball Team Secures Noteworthy Victory Over Woodward Academy
2 mins
Spring Garden Girls' Basketball Team Secures Noteworthy Victory Over Woodward Academy
Bobby Fish Marks 20 Years in Wrestling: Looks Back at ROH Debut and Plans UK Trip
2 mins
Bobby Fish Marks 20 Years in Wrestling: Looks Back at ROH Debut and Plans UK Trip
Mother Launches Non-Profit to Support Families of Children with Special Needs
3 mins
Mother Launches Non-Profit to Support Families of Children with Special Needs
Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb's Guidance
3 mins
Gallant Star: From Underdog to Potential Champion Under Brett Robb's Guidance
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
4 mins
Mark Golding Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet: Unveils Fresh Faces and New Portfolios
Hot Wheels Winter Nationals: A Speedy Fundraiser for Veterans
4 mins
Hot Wheels Winter Nationals: A Speedy Fundraiser for Veterans
Opposition Calls for Resolution in Public Sector Wage Negotiations
4 mins
Opposition Calls for Resolution in Public Sector Wage Negotiations
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
5 mins
GOCCs in the Philippines Remit Record P100 Billion in Dividends in 2023
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
6 mins
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
15 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app