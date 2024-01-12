Bemidji Man, Brent Lee Sigana Jr., Indicted for Alleged Sexual Assault on Red Lake Nation

In a significant development, 25-year-old Bemidji resident Brent Lee Sigana Jr. has been indicted on charges of sexual assault within the Red Lake Nation territory. According to the indictment, Sigana allegedly engaged in an act with a victim who was physically incapacitated, rendering them unable to communicate refusal or express non-consent.

Accusations Against Sigana

The U.S. Department of Justice, intervening in the case, clarified that federal law recognizes situations of physical incapacity, such as those brought about by intoxication or unconsciousness, as circumstances where consent cannot be given. Sigana is thus charged with one count of sexual abuse of a person incapable of consenting. The specifics surrounding the exact timing of the alleged incident have not been disclosed.

Initial Court Appearance and Investigation

Sigana made his initial appearance before the U.S. District Court on January 5, following the charges. The investigation into the allegations is being jointly conducted by the FBI and the Red Lake Tribal Police Department. Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest the possibility of additional victims associated with this case.

Call for Public Assistance and Presumption of Innocence

The public has been called upon to assist in the investigation, with the FBI urging individuals to report any relevant information through their tip line. Despite the serious charges, the Department of Justice has cautioned that an indictment is merely an accusation. Sigana, like all accused persons, is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.