Crime

Beloved Entrepreneur and Father Killed in Forest Park Shooting Spree

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
Beloved Entrepreneur and Father Killed in Forest Park Shooting Spree

In a tragic event that has sent shockwaves through the community, 43-year-old father and entrepreneur, Brandon Harris, was fatally shot in the Forest Park area. The incident, which involved a terrifying shooting spree and series of carjackings, left the community in mourning, particularly on the day that marked the 11th birthday of Harris’ son.

The Tragic Incident

Victor Baymon, identified as the ex-boyfriend of a woman Harris was assisting with her taxes, is the alleged perpetrator of the crime. Baymon embarked on a violent rampage, attacking two others and commandeering two vehicles at gunpoint after shooting Harris. The incident took place in broad daylight, in a public space, leaving the community shocked and fearful.

An Entrepreneur and Community Pillar Lost

Known for his community engagement and entrepreneurial spirit, Harris was the proud owner of the Two Cones of Atlanta ice cream trucks. He was in the process of opening his tax office, with plans to impart his entrepreneurial values to his children. Harris’ father, Phillip Givens, spoke to press about his son’s dedication to the community, describing Harris as an exceptional person always willing to lend a helping hand. The tragic event robbed the community of a respected figure and active participant in local affairs.

Family and Community Response

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the family’s attention has turned to the welfare of Harris’ children, with emphasis on providing counseling and support to cope with the loss. The incident has also ignited a call for action among lawmakers. Georgia Representative Sandra Scott, a cousin of Harris, has been vocal about the need for stricter gun safety legislation. She is now advocating for change, spurred on by the loss of her cousin, an effort that is being met with varying responses from her peers.

The assailant, Baymon, is facing a litany of charges, including malice murder, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault. As the case unfolds, the community is left to grapple with the loss of a beloved father, entrepreneur, and community figure.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

