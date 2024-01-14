Beloved Colombian Woman Sandra Ramirez Brutally Murdered in Sliema

Sandra Ramirez, a 43-year-old Colombian woman, was found fatally stabbed in her rented flat on Saturday morning, a development that has shocked the island of Sliema. Renowned for her upbeat disposition and diligent work ethic, Ramirez was a well-liked employee at Mavenry, a store located within The Point shopping centre in Sliema.

Unveiling a Grim Morning

Her absence from work raised concerns among her colleagues, prompting them to make repeated calls to her. The news of her death was met with disbelief and grief, especially from her employer, Karl Micallef, who spoke highly of her kindness and her readiness to help others. A message was posted on the store’s shutter, expressing the deep loss felt by her colleagues and extending condolences to her family. The store was subsequently closed for the day in Ramirez’s honor.

Crime Confession and Closure

The alarm was sounded when a 43-year-old man, also Colombian, walked into the Sliema police station and confessed to killing someone. The police, acting on this confession, discovered Ramirez’s lifeless body in her apartment. Social media posts indicate that Ramirez and her alleged killer were close, having traveled together as recently as November. The relationship between Ramirez and the alleged killer, whether it was personal or professional, is yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

A Sombre Loss

Ramirez had obtained her residence permit in October 2022 to work at Mavenry. The news of her tragic demise has left the community in shock and mourning. Her untimely death not only exposes the vulnerability of foreign workers but also raises serious questions about their safety. As friends, colleagues, and local residents mourn her loss, the police continue their investigation into this horrific crime, hoping to bring justice to Ramirez.