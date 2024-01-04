Belmont Woman Convicted of Second-Degree Murder Transferred to State Prison

In a significant development in a case that has gripped Belmont, Shawnie Vel Young, a 50-year-old woman, has been transferred to a state prison following her conviction for second-degree murder. Young, who had spent nearly four years in the Lee County Jail, was initially charged with capital murder in the death of 63-year-old Pamela Jean Britt, a grocery store employee from Baldwyn. The case dates back to February 11, 2020, when Young, allegedly embroiled in a dispute over a man, used a Taser on Britt before suffocating her with a plastic bag.

Murder Charges and Legal Proceedings

Alongside the capital murder charge, Young was also indicted for kidnapping. Throughout the course of her legal proceedings, she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder on December 8, 2023. This plea successfully allowed her to avoid the death penalty, leading instead to a 26-year prison sentence handed down by Senior Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk.

Transfer to State Prison

Young’s journey to the state prison system began on January 2. She was picked up by the Mississippi Department of Corrections and transferred to the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. Her tentative release date has been set for December 1, 2049. Following her release, she will be under post-release supervision for a subsequent period of five years.

Competency to Stand Trial

In October, following a psychological exam at the state hospital in November 2022, Young was deemed competent to stand trial. This ruling marked a significant turning point in a case that had been inactive for two years.