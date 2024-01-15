en English
Crime

Belmont Shooting: Unidentified Victim in Critical Condition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:30 pm EST
Belmont Shooting: Unidentified Victim in Critical Condition

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a violent shooting incident rocked the community of Belmont, leaving one man severely injured and fighting for his life. The incident unfolded at the intersection of Erthig and Archer Streets, as documented in a shocking video that has since been widely circulated on social media.

Unidentified Victim in Critical Condition

The victim, an unidentified man of African descent, was discovered in the driver’s seat of a blue Toyota Corolla, riddled with multiple bullet holes. The car had crashed into a wall, and the man was found still strapped in his seatbelt, suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and upper body. His condition is said to be critical, and he was quickly transported to the intensive care unit of the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Shots Fired, Silence Follows

The Belmont Police station has yet to confirm the incident despite numerous attempts by Newsday to obtain a statement. However, ASP Joanne Archie, communications manager for the police service, did shed some light on the situation, confirming that the shooting had indeed taken place. The identity of the victim, the sole occupant of the vehicle, remains unknown as of now.

Previous Shootings Leave More Questions

This incident follows two separate shootings in Belmont on the same day, with no injuries reported. The first of these took place at 67th Street and Indiana Avenue at 8:34 p.m. The second followed shortly after, occurring at the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue at 11:34 p.m. The motives behind these shootings are as yet unknown, and no suspect information has been revealed. Investigations into all three incidents are ongoing.

Crime Trinidad and Tobago
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

