Crime

Belmont Shooting: Two Apprehended, Police Seek More Information

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Belmont Shooting: Two Apprehended, Police Seek More Information

In a turn of events at Belmont, North Carolina, two individuals, namely, Clarence Gagliardi and Alisha Crawford, have been detained by the local law enforcement authorities. The arrests came in connection to a shooting incident that transpired on December 30, 2023. The occurrence took place at a familiar local landmark, the Heritage Inn on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Shooting Incident and Immediate Aftermath

The incident was brought to the attention of the Belmont Police Department following reports of gunfire at the Heritage Inn. Upon their arrival, the officers discovered a man severely wounded with multiple gunshot injuries. Despite the severity of his wounds, the victim’s life was not in immediate danger.

The Investigation and Apprehensions

Further investigations led the police to conclude that the shooting was the fallout of a disagreement between the victim and Clarence Gagliardi. Alisha Crawford, Gagliardi’s girlfriend, was also present during the altercation. The duo was believed to have fled the scene post the incident.

Charges and Appeal for Information

Following the investigation, Gagliardi now faces severe charges, including three counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, property damage, and driving with a revoked license. Crawford, on the other hand, has been slapped with charges of being an accessory after the fact. The Belmont Police Department is currently in pursuit of more information concerning the case and has urged anyone with relevant knowledge to step forward. Detective Trey Clinton is the point of contact, and an assurance of confidentiality has been extended to potential informants.

Crime
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

