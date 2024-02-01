Belleville Resident Brandon Lee Faces First-Degree Murder Charge in East St. Louis Barbershop Shooting

On the chilly morning of January 7, 2024, the typical humdrum of an East St. Louis barbershop on the 7400 block of State Street was shattered by the sound of gunfire. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 36-year-old Jabril I. Ross, a resident of East St. Louis. The tragic incident marked a grim start to the year for the community.

Suspect Surrenders to Authorities

Following the incident, a combined investigation by the Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department led to the identification of 33-year-old Brandon M. Lee of Belleville as the prime suspect. In a turn of events that underscored the gravity of the situation, Lee surrendered himself to the East St. Louis Police Department.

First-Degree Murder Charges

After a thorough investigation and a careful review of the evidence, the case was presented to St. Clair County State's Attorney James Gomric. On January 29, Lee was formally charged with first-degree murder. The charge carries severe implications, reflecting the seriousness of the crime committed.

Community in Mourning

The fatal shooting left a profound impact on the community. Ross's death was pronounced at the scene at 10:35 a.m. by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr., casting a pall of sorrow over the neighborhood. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for proactive measures to curb gun violence and ensure public safety across communities.