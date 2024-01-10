Belize Park Rangers Thwart Poachers in Elijio Panti National Park

On January 4th, 2024, in the verdant expanse of the Elijio Panti National Park in Belize's Cayo District, an incident unfolded that reaffirmed the relentless struggle to protect our natural heritage. The protagonists were park rangers with special constable certification, their antagonists, three poachers, one among them a known Guatemalan hunter.

Advertisment

Encounter in the Forest

The rangers were on their routine patrol within the boundaries of the park when they intercepted the trio. The poachers, in an attempt to evade the law's grip, fled. However, they abandoned their incriminating possessions - a sack of deer meat, a gibnut, and two shotguns, one 12-gauge, and the other 16-gauge.

A Battle Against Poaching

Advertisment

Poaching is a punishable offense in Belize, as per the National Protected Areas System Act Section 39. It prohibits hunting and carrying firearms within the national park without written authorization. The incident is a stark illustration of the ongoing battle against illegal hunting, a war waged not just for wildlife but for the country's ecology, and its vibrant tourism industry.

Commendable Efforts Towards Conservation

The Association of Protected Areas Management Organizations (APAMO) lauded the rangers for their bravery and their unwavering dedication to wildlife conservation. APAMO also extended commendation to the Itzamna Society Group, the co-managers of the park, for their steadfast commitment in the face of conservation challenges. Police officers Henry Chan and Kimberly Augustine were acknowledged for their supportive roles in the incident, highlighting the collaborative efforts necessary for effective conservation.

APAMO urged the public to remain vigilant against suspicious activities in protected areas and called upon the government to acknowledge and support the crucial role of NGO conservation groups in safeguarding Belize's natural heritage.