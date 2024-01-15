en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

Belize Domestic Worker Charged with Common Assault, Pleads Not Guilty

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
Belize Domestic Worker Charged with Common Assault, Pleads Not Guilty

In a startling development in Belize, a domestic worker, Renisha Ortiz, from the Belize District’s Lord’s Bank, was arraigned on charges of common assault against a resident of Ladyville, Michael Llewelyn Flowers. The incident, which transpired on January 3, 2024, has sent ripples through the peaceful community.

Unrepresented, Ortiz Pleads Not Guilty

Appearing in court without legal representation, Ortiz entered a plea of not guilty. The initial charges levelled against her also included accusations of using threatening language towards Flowers. However, this charge was subsequently dismissed, as the incident in question did not occur in a public setting.

Bail Granted Amidst Strict Conditions

A Senior Magistrate granted Ortiz bail, setting it at $300 with an additional surety amount of the same. The conditions attached to the bail stipulate that Ortiz must refrain from any form of interaction with the complainant, Flowers, or his family members. In addition, she is mandated to maintain a distance of no less than 25 feet from him at all times.

Ortiz Returns to Court in March

Having successfully met the bail requirements, Ortiz is now scheduled to return to court on March 13, 2024. The case continues to draw significant attention and will undoubtedly be closely watched by local residents and the larger Belizean community.

The development of this case is a reflection of the larger societal issues that domestic workers face globally. The story also underscores the importance of community vigilance and the role of the justice system in ensuring the safety and rights of all citizens.

As Belize continues to grapple with this case, Breaking Belize News, a prominent news platform in the country, invites readers to share their stories and also offers advertising opportunities to interested parties.

0
Belize Crime
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Belize

See more
7 mins ago
Security Guard Assaulted and Robbed at Bowen & Bowen Compound
In a shocking turn of events on Saturday night, Bowen & Bowen compound’s security guard, Darren Hensley, aged 44, found himself at the wrong end of a .38 revolver. The incident took place around 11:50 p.m. in Ladyville, when an unknown assailant, face concealed and donning a warm cap, accosted Hensley, demanding his job-issued .9mm
Security Guard Assaulted and Robbed at Bowen & Bowen Compound
Chester Williams Marks Five Years as Belize's Police Commissioner: A Tenure of Challenges and Triumphs
8 hours ago
Chester Williams Marks Five Years as Belize's Police Commissioner: A Tenure of Challenges and Triumphs
Belize City Shooting: Ambush on Baymen Avenue Marks Third Recent Incident
1 day ago
Belize City Shooting: Ambush on Baymen Avenue Marks Third Recent Incident
Belize City Contractor Convicted for Drug Paraphernalia Possession
1 hour ago
Belize City Contractor Convicted for Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Fatal Traffic Accident in Cayo District: One Dead, Three Injured
2 hours ago
Fatal Traffic Accident in Cayo District: One Dead, Three Injured
Cayo District Shaken by Two Separate Traffic Accidents: Two Dead, Several Injured
2 hours ago
Cayo District Shaken by Two Separate Traffic Accidents: Two Dead, Several Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
DavidGHFrost Warns: Conservative Party Risks Reduction to 'Smoking Rubble'
2 mins
DavidGHFrost Warns: Conservative Party Risks Reduction to 'Smoking Rubble'
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Critical Juncture in the Presidential Race
3 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Critical Juncture in the Presidential Race
Last-minute Onuachu Gamble Sparks Intrigue in Jose Peseiro's Coaching Decisions
5 mins
Last-minute Onuachu Gamble Sparks Intrigue in Jose Peseiro's Coaching Decisions
ANC in Mpumalanga Stands Firm Despite Election Challenges
5 mins
ANC in Mpumalanga Stands Firm Despite Election Challenges
North Korea's New Missile Test: A Major Leap in Military Capabilities
6 mins
North Korea's New Missile Test: A Major Leap in Military Capabilities
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Crisis: A Falling Star in the Conservative Party
7 mins
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Crisis: A Falling Star in the Conservative Party
Ozempic: An Unlikely Tool in the Battle Against Alcohol Dependency
7 mins
Ozempic: An Unlikely Tool in the Battle Against Alcohol Dependency
South Africa vs. Israel at ICJ: A Landmark Case Under the Genocide Convention
11 mins
South Africa vs. Israel at ICJ: A Landmark Case Under the Genocide Convention
Venezuela's Leftist Rift: Communist Party Denounces Chavismo's Expulsion Plot
12 mins
Venezuela's Leftist Rift: Communist Party Denounces Chavismo's Expulsion Plot
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
31 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
54 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
58 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app