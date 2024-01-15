Belize City Youths Charged with Rape: Case Sheds Light on Bail and School Safety

In an unsettling turn of events, two young men from Belize City, aged 18 and 16, stand accused of a heinous crime – the rape of a 14-year-old schoolgirl. The incident, which reportedly occurred on January 8, 2024, has sent shockwaves through the Riverside community in Saint Martin De Porres where the alleged crime took place.

Arraignment and Bail Denial

Following an investigation into the matter, the accused, Ikwan Reneau, 18, and a 16-year-old minor, were brought before the court on Friday. The issue of bail quickly became a focal point during the arraignment. While the Crown sought to have both accused remanded, the defense attorney, Norman Rodriguez, countered this by maintaining that the magistrate’s court held the power to grant bail in such cases.

The Senior Magistrate, however, ruled against granting bail to Reneau and ordered for him to be remanded to Belize Central Prison. The consideration of bail for the minor was postponed to January 17, and in the interim, he was remanded to Wagner’s Youth Facility.

The Alleged Crime

The victim reported that she was forced off her bicycle by a group of four men, three of whom allegedly participated in the rape. With two of the perpetrators now formally charged, the case brings forth a grim reminder of the safety concerns faced by young girls in the city.

Upcoming Court Proceedings and Safety Concerns

The case is scheduled for a return to court on March 12, 2024. Rodriguez, the defense attorney, plans to apply for bail for Reneau. However, the case also raises an ongoing concern regarding the safety of the victim at school, as the minor accused and the victim are students at the same institution.

The court has engaged the Community Rehabilitation Department to evaluate the safety measures at the school. This move is aimed at preventing any contact between the victim and her alleged attacker during school hours, thereby ensuring her safety in the educational environment. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the security of young girls in Belize City and beyond.