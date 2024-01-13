Belize City Shooting: Ambush on Baymen Avenue Marks Third Recent Incident

In the early hours of Friday morning, Belize City’s tranquil night was shattered by a hail of gunfire. The incident unfolded when a black Geo Prizm, driven by 27-year-old Shane Nolberto, was ambushed on Baymen Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Onboard the vehicle, apart from Nolberto, was businessman Jervis Matthews, 30, and four women.

Unsuspecting Prey in a Predator’s Game

A white vehicle had been trailing them covertly. As Nolberto’s car approached a speed bump in front of GS-Com, the white vehicle accelerated, overtaking them. As they crossed the bump, the quiet was ripped apart by the ear-splitting sound of multiple gunshots fired from the white vehicle.

A Chaotic Escape and a Tragic Crash

In the ensuing chaos, Nolberto lost control of his car. The vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the R&B Trends building on Kelly Street. Meanwhile, the assailants’ vehicle beat a hasty retreat towards Cinderella Plaza, disappearing into the early morning darkness.

A Victim, Survivors, and a City on Edge

Nolberto, critically wounded, was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. He is reported to be in a stable condition, having survived the harrowing ordeal. The other passengers in the vehicle miraculously escaped unscathed. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, seeking to determine the motive behind the attack and identify the attackers. This incident marks the third shooting in the area within a short timeframe, sending ripples of shock and fear through the city.

The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, has acknowledged the situation, assuring the public that the police are strategizing to address the issue. While Nolberto and the others grapple with the aftermath of the night’s terror, Belize City waits, caught in a taut silence, for the resolution of these violent acts.