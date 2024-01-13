en English
Belize

Belize City Shooting: Ambush on Baymen Avenue Marks Third Recent Incident

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:27 pm EST
In the early hours of Friday morning, Belize City’s tranquil night was shattered by a hail of gunfire. The incident unfolded when a black Geo Prizm, driven by 27-year-old Shane Nolberto, was ambushed on Baymen Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Onboard the vehicle, apart from Nolberto, was businessman Jervis Matthews, 30, and four women.

Unsuspecting Prey in a Predator’s Game

A white vehicle had been trailing them covertly. As Nolberto’s car approached a speed bump in front of GS-Com, the white vehicle accelerated, overtaking them. As they crossed the bump, the quiet was ripped apart by the ear-splitting sound of multiple gunshots fired from the white vehicle.

A Chaotic Escape and a Tragic Crash

In the ensuing chaos, Nolberto lost control of his car. The vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the R&B Trends building on Kelly Street. Meanwhile, the assailants’ vehicle beat a hasty retreat towards Cinderella Plaza, disappearing into the early morning darkness.

A Victim, Survivors, and a City on Edge

Nolberto, critically wounded, was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. He is reported to be in a stable condition, having survived the harrowing ordeal. The other passengers in the vehicle miraculously escaped unscathed. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, seeking to determine the motive behind the attack and identify the attackers. This incident marks the third shooting in the area within a short timeframe, sending ripples of shock and fear through the city.

The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, has acknowledged the situation, assuring the public that the police are strategizing to address the issue. While Nolberto and the others grapple with the aftermath of the night’s terror, Belize City waits, caught in a taut silence, for the resolution of these violent acts.

Belize Crime Security
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

