Belize City Man Sentenced to 90 Days for Theft and Property Damage

On a quiet night in January, the tranquility of Belize City was disrupted by a theft incident that unfolded in the shadows. Nestled within the city's precincts, a 35-year-old man named Justin Goff embarked on an illicit adventure that would earn him a 90-day jail term. A known figure in the criminal underworld, Goff was found guilty of theft and property damage, a verdict that would add another chapter to his burgeoning rap sheet.

Journey into the Night

The incident occurred between January 28 and 29, under the cloak of darkness. Goff set his sights on a white 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser, owned by an 83-year-old senior citizen. An unsuspecting victim, the owner had parked his vehicle within his fully fenced property, unaware of the events that would soon unfold. Goff, armed with audacity and a disregard for the law, made his way into the property, his eyes on the prize - a Pioneer car stereo worth $450.

The Heist

Goff proceeded to steal the car stereo, an act that was captured in vivid detail on a surveillance camera installed on the victim's property. However, his illicit deed did not end with the theft. In his quest to acquire the stereo, Goff damaged the vehicle's right rear gypsy window, causing additional harm valued at $250. His distinct closed eye, a feature as renowned as his criminal record, was recognized by the victim, leading to his inevitable downfall.

The Sentence

Following a guilty plea, Goff was sentenced to 90 days in jail. The court also imposed fines totaling $1,200 - $800 for the theft and $400 for the property damage. However, an outstanding $300 fine from a previous theft conviction loomed over Goff. Unable to make the payment, he agreed to serve an additional term, culminating in a total of eight months in prison. The sentences for the two theft convictions and the property damage charge will run concurrently, resulting in a 90-day jail term, a period that Goff will now spend reflecting on his actions.