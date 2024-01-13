en English
Belize

Belize City Construction Worker Convicted for Possession of Knife Outside Legal Hours

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:55 pm EST
On the evening of January 10, 2024, Belize City was the backdrop for a routine police search that culminated in an unexpected discovery. Devon Kareem Marin, a 19-year-old construction worker, was halted on Queen Street, an artery that pulses with the city’s life. Unbeknownst to the men in uniform, Marin was carrying an item of contention—a kitchen knife measuring 5 inches by 7 1/2 inches.

The Discovery

Marin, who calls Victoria Street his home, did not initially declare any items when stopped by the police. The officers, steadfast in their pursuit of illegal drugs and firearms, were taken aback when their search unearthed a concealed knife on the right side of Marin’s pants waist. It was well past the legal hours for carrying such items—a fact that would soon bear significant implications for the young worker.

The Conviction

In court, Marin was chastised by the magistrate, who emphasized the illegality of carrying a knife or blade between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Marin pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of a knife outside legal hours— a plea that would cost him a fine of $200, as well as the additional burden of court costs.

The Aftermath

With the conviction, Marin is now faced with a ticking clock. He must pay the fine by March 29, a deadline less than three months away. Failure to make the payment will result in two months of imprisonment—an outcome Marin surely wishes to avoid. As the young construction worker navigates this challenging time, the city continues its fight against the possession of illegal items—a fight that, as Marin’s case shows, doesn’t cease when the sun goes down.

Belize Crime Law
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

