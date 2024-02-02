Beliatta Mass Shooting: Two More Suspects Apprehended, Total Arrests Now Stand at 11

On January 23, the tranquility of the Southern Expressway at Beliatta interchange was shattered by a barrage of bullets that claimed the lives of five individuals. The attackers, traveling in an SUV, targeted a white Defender, instantly ending the lives of four occupants. A fifth, critically injured, was rushed to the Tangalle Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly afterward.

STF Cracks Down on Suspects

In a recent breakthrough in the investigation, the Police Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended the wife and father of a retired naval person, who is allegedly the primary perpetrator of this shocking mass shooting. These arrests have escalated the total number of suspects in custody for this heinous crime to 11. However, the investigation continues as the authorities strive to fully expose the circumstances surrounding this violent event.

Wider Anti-Drug Operation in Progress

Simultaneously, a broader crackdown on illicit activities is underway across the country. In an operation codenamed Yukthiya, Sri Lanka's police and security forces personnel have arrested another 703 suspects in a span of 24 hours. The operation is part of a rigorous anti-drug campaign aimed at cleansing the nation of narcotics and related crimes.

Striving for Peace and Security

The tragic incident at Beliatta and the subsequent arrests are stark reminders of the ongoing struggle for peace and security in Sri Lanka. As the authorities continue their relentless pursuit of justice, the nation watches and hopes for a future free of such violence.