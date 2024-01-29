Belgrade School Shooting Provokes Anti-Government Protests: Parents on Trial

In a courtroom in Belgrade, Serbia, the parents of a 13-year-old boy stand accused in relation to a school shooting that took the lives of nine classmates and a security guard. The tragic event, which unfolded in May last year, was a precursor to another mass shooting that raged through three villages, claiming 14 more victims. Together, these violent episodes have sparked significant anti-government protests, leading to the creation of an opposition coalition.

The Charges

The parents face serious accusations. The father is charged with training his son to use firearms and neglecting to secure his weapons properly, while the mother stands accused of illegal possession of ammunition. The aftermath of the tragedy also saw the head of a Serbian shooting club and an instructor slapped with charges for providing false testimony.

Perpetrators and Consequences

The boy, now held in a mental hospital, was only 13 at the time of the attack, rendering him not criminally liable under Serbian law. The second shooting spree was allegedly executed by a 21-year-old, who stands charged with nine murders and 14 attempted murders.

Government Response and Public Outcry

In the wake of the shootings, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic proposed a plan to disarm the nation, addressing both legal and illegal firearms. However, his reaction to the subsequent protests was less well received. Accusing the protests of being politically motivated and suggesting foreign interference, his comments ignited further public outrage.