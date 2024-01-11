Belgian YouTuber YaNike Arrested for Disgusting Prank on Train Passenger

A Belgian YouTuber, known by his online alias YaNike, has recently been thrust into the spotlight, not for his viral content, but instead, for the severe legal consequences he is facing as a result of his prank videos.

The prank in question involved YaNike throwing buckets filled with a concoction of paint, feces, and food at unsuspecting passengers on a train in Brussels.

The prank was documented in a video uploaded to YaNike's channel, which showed him collecting a myriad of substances, including oil, leaves, a fizzy drink, and dog feces.

This motley collection was then combined into a bucket, which was subsequently dumped onto an unassuming commuter.

The incident, which took place on a train operated by the STIB, the public transport company in Brussels, has since stirred a firestorm of criticism.