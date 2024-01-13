en English
Belgium

Belgian Influencer’s Pranks Lead to Arrest; Palestinians Seek Justice; Global Call for Truth Over Narrative

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
In an unprecedented incident, a celebrated Belgian social media influencer, known by his alias ‘Y.D.’ or ‘YaNike’, found himself on the wrong side of the law for his social media antics. The young influencer was apprehended after executing a series of pranks, where he cavalierly dumped buckets of various substances, including dog feces, on unsuspecting metro passengers, all in a bid to garner social media likes.

Pranks Turn Serious

These actions, carried out presumably for the thrill of virality and social media fame, have landed the influencer in legal hot water. He has been arrested and subsequently pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery. However, a charge that may well have been apt, given the circumstances – stupidity, was notably absent from the list of his offenses.

Call for Justice in Ongoing Conflict

In a stark contrast to this frivolous behavior, halfway across the globe, displaced Palestinians from the Muwasi camp in Rafah turned to solemn prayer for resolution. Gathering for Friday prayers, they appealed to the International Court of Justice to intervene in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The individuals at the heart of this conflict are crying out for an end to the violence and seeking justice for their beleaguered community.

‘Freedom over Censorship, Truth over Narrative’

Amidst these events, a resonant call for ‘Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative’ echoes across the globe. This appears to be a rallying cry against the control or shaping of public opinion through selective news presentation, advocating for an open and truthful dissemination of information. It is a reminder that every story, every event, has a human element that must not be lost in the noise of news production.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

