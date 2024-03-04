Belfast Man Faces Court for Assault and Animal Welfare Breach

In a recent court hearing, Belfast Magistrates' Court dealt with a case involving Wayne Kirkwood, a 30-year-old man from Lewis Mews, east Belfast, charged with common assault, breaching an animal welfare disqualification, and possession of Class C drugs. The incident, which took place in the Rosemary Street area of Belfast, saw Kirkwood allegedly become aggressive towards a woman concerned about the welfare of a dog in his company.

Advertisment

Confrontation in Belfast Centre

The court was told that the confrontation occurred on a Sunday afternoon when the alleged victim approached Kirkwood to discuss the dog's welfare. According to a PSNI officer, Kirkwood reacted by getting "right up in her face, shouting and swearing, and pulled her ponytail." When police intervened, Kirkwood, who appeared to be under the influence, was found in possession of pregabalin and diazepam tablets. He denied the assault allegations and claimed he was returning the tablets to their rightful owner.

Legal Proceedings and Bail Denial

Advertisment

During the hearing, the prosecution highlighted Kirkwood's ongoing 10-year ban from keeping animals, a consequence of a previous animal cruelty case from 2014. Despite defense counsel Danielle McMahon's argument that the ban was nearing its end, the court was reminded of the seriousness of the allegations, particularly the concern for the dog's welfare that sparked the incident. McMahon stressed Kirkwood's denial of the charges and his explanation for the possession of the drugs. However, District Judge Steven Keown denied bail, citing the risk of re-offending, and remanded Kirkwood in custody until March 25.

Implications of the Case

This case highlights the ongoing issues surrounding animal welfare and the legal system's role in addressing such concerns. The refusal of bail for Kirkwood underscores the judiciary's stance on the seriousness of breaching disqualifications related to animal welfare. As society continues to demand accountability for the treatment of animals, this case serves as a reminder of the legal consequences that can follow. With Kirkwood's ban set to expire soon, the outcome of this case could also influence future decisions regarding animal welfare disqualifications.