Bedfordshire Police Call on Locals to Join Post Office Horizon Scandal Investigation

Bedfordshire Police have opened their doors for local residents impacted by the notorious Post Office Horizon scandal, inviting them to step forward and contribute to the ongoing police investigation. The appeal was announced following a recent accountability meeting where Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Bedfordshire, Festus Akinbusoye, inquired about the force's involvement in any investigations linked to the scandal.

Local Inquiry into National Scandal

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst clarified that the Post Office had initially led its own investigations. However, the situation has since evolved into a Metropolitan Police-led national investigation. Bedfordshire Police, he admitted, have no recorded victims so far, but they remain open to the possibility that individuals may come forward to share their experiences.

Call for Collaboration and Victim Support

The Chief Constable underscored the critical need for coordination with the Metropolitan Police in order to provide robust support for local victims. Those affected by the scandal were urged to reach out to Bedfordshire Police and thus, get connected with the broader investigation. This approach, he believes, will ensure that any victims in the local area do not slip through the cracks and receive the assistance they need.

Awakening Public Awareness

The PCC voiced optimism that increased publicity about the scandal would motivate more victims to come forward and assured them of the police's support. The news comes as the scandal continues to unravel, with three more former subpostmasters having their convictions overturned, bringing the total number of overturned convictions to a staggering 100. The ongoing efforts to support and compensate those affected by the scandal, as well as the public outcry and dramatization of the issue, serve as a stark reminder of the scale of the injustice suffered by those embroiled in the Horizon scandal.

Bedfordshire Police's appeal to local residents marks a significant step in their commitment to ensure that justice is served, and the voices of those affected by the scandal are finally heard.