Beaufort Police Investigating Shooting Incident, Calls for Public Assistance

A seemingly ordinary Saturday evening took a drastic turn in Beaufort as the local police department commenced an intensive investigation into a reported shooting incident near Parris Island Gateway and Ambrose Run. Chief Stephenie Price promptly briefed the public on the situation, revealing that officers responded to the scene shortly before 5 p.m., following reports of gunshots involving a red car.

Unraveling the Incident

The Beaufort Police Department swiftly swung into action, leading to the discovery of shell casings at the scene. The reported red vehicle was also located and is currently being processed for potential evidence. The dedicated officers thoroughly canvassed the area, remaining on site until about 7 p.m. in a bid to gather all possible information and clues.

A Community on Edge

Despite the unsettling incident, a sigh of relief was breathed as no victims were found and no injuries were reported. The shooting has, however, left the community on edge, raising concerns about safety and peace in the usually tranquil area.

Call for Public Assistance

The Beaufort Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to step forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. This call extends to all members of the community, emphasizing the critical role of public assistance in solving such cases. The police department has provided their main line and a tip hotline for easy contact, assuring residents that their cooperation will contribute significantly to restoring safety in the area.