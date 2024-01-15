BCL Leader Arrested in Rape Case: Shakes Local Leadership

In a startling incident, Md Shakil Sardar, a 25-year-old leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), has been apprehended over charges of confinement and rape of two women in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat. The arrest took place on a Sunday evening in the Jaria area, where Sardar, a resident of the Jaria Chowmatha region, serves as president of the Fakirhat Sadar union Chhatra League.

Unfolding the Incident

The ominous incident surfaced following a detailed case statement and police report. The victims, in the company of a cousin and a friend, had ventured to visit the Rampal Power Station. Subsequently, they stopped at the Mazar intersection for tea close to 11:00 pm. However, their return journey turned traumatic when they were intercepted by Shakil Sardar and his accomplice Mehedi at the Bishwa Road intersection in Fakirhat around midnight.

Immediate Aftermath

Following a distress call to 999 by an alert witness, the police swung into action, rescuing the victims and apprehending Shakil Sardar, although his accomplice Mehedi managed to evade capture. The victims were then escorted to Khulna Medical College Hospital for medical examinations.

Legal Proceedings and BCL Reaction

As per legal protocol, Shakil Sardar was presented in court. In the wake of the incident, Jayonto Kumar Das, the convener of the Fakirhat BCL unit, announced the suspension of Md Shakil Sardar from his BCL position. The shocking incident has cast a long shadow over the BCL and its local leadership, prompting calls for stringent action and a thorough investigation.