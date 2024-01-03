BBB Warns of Surge in Rental Scams Following Tornadoes

In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that tore through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky in December, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued a stark warning: Beware of rampant rental property scams, particularly those proliferating on social media.

Scammers Exploiting Desperate House Hunters

Lorneth Peters, the BBB’s director of marketing and communications, has sounded the alarm on fraudsters capitalizing on the desperation of individuals who lost their homes in the natural disaster. These unscrupulous individuals, she warned, are posting listings for available properties at suspiciously low rental prices, and pressuring potential victims to send a deposit immediately via payment apps such as Venmo, Cash App, and Zelle. However, once the deposit is sent, the scammer vanishes, leaving the hopeful renter high and dry.

BBB’s Advice to Avoid Falling Prey

In response to the increasing number of victims contacting the BBB for assistance, the organization has issued a series of recommendations to help those searching for rentals avoid becoming the next victim. Firstly, the BBB advises avoiding app-based payments, which are notoriously difficult to reverse. Secondly, they recommend seeing the property in person before sending any money. Lastly, they suggest using reverse image searches to verify the authenticity of listing photos, which scammers often steal from other postings.

A Reliable Path to Trustworthy Providers

In addition to these precautions, the BBB advises potential renters to use their website to find businesses and property providers that have been vetted and proven trustworthy. In the wake of such a destructive event, this guidance aims to prevent further victimization and provide a safe, reliable path to recovery for those affected by the deadly tornadoes.