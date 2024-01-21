BBB Warns of Omaha Steaks Impersonator: The 'Omaha Steak Factory' Scam

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has sounded the alarm about a fraudulent entity misrepresenting itself as Omaha Steaks, a reputable specialty food business based in Omaha, Nebraska. This impersonator operates under the guise of 'Omaha Steak Factory,' an entity that has no registration with the Nebraska Secretary of State's office, casting a shadow on its legitimacy.

Deceptive Branding and Misleading Claims

The imposter's website prominently displays Omaha Steaks' branding and logo without authorization, a clear violation of trademark rights. Further compounding the deception, the website falsely claims an association with DemKota Ranch Beef, a legitimate South Dakota business that does not sell its products online. This fraudulent claim not only misleads consumers but also unjustly capitalizes on the reputation of another established business.

A Web of Scams

The BBB's Scam Tracker has recorded multiple reports against this fake outfit. The contact email address associated with the 'Omaha Steak Factory' has been tied to numerous scam reports, with customers lamenting about not receiving products they ordered from the site. To add insult to injury, the customers were also provided with false location information, making the prospect of retrieval or redress almost impossible.

Response from Omaha Steaks

Nate Rempe, the President and CEO of Omaha Steaks, expressed deep concern over the misuse of their brand. He affirmed the company's commitment to their customers and stated that they are working in tandem with the BBB and other entities to investigate the matter and shut down the fraudulent site. Rempe emphasized the importance of customer vigilance and urged them to report any suspicious activity related to 'Omaha Steak Factory' through the BBB's Scam Tracker.