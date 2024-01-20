Bayelsa Court Warns DSS, NAOC over Delay Tactics in Activist's Illegal Detention Case

In a landmark decision that underlines the judiciary's commitment to justice, a Bayelsa State High Court has issued a stern warning to the Department of State Security (DSS) against resorting to delay tactics in a lawsuit involving the alleged illegal detention of a youth activist, Comrade Collins Trueman Opumie. The court also put the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) on notice, emphasizing that all parties involved in the case (YHC/324/2022) must be present at the next court session or be prepared to pay a hefty N500,000 fine.

The warning came in the wake of the cross-examination of Opumie by police counsel. The presiding Judge, Justice Ebiyon Charlie, demonstrated judicial fortitude by dismissing requests from the police and NAOC counsels for additional witnesses due to the absence of the DSS counsel. Further illustrating the court's commitment to an expeditious trial, the judge also turned down the police's request to open their case separately.

Agip's Request and Opumie's Case

In a related development, Agip has expressed its intention to call an additional witness at the next hearing. Meanwhile, Opumie has concluded his case against the three defendants: the Nigerian police, NAOC, and the DSS. These parties are expected to present their defense on the adjourned date, February 12, 2024.

Opumie's counsel, Ebipreye Sese, has voiced confidence in the court's ability to provide justice for his client. Opumie's claims center on his alleged arrest and two-year detention in an underground facility without adequate food, medical attention, or contact with family. He seeks an enormous N9 billion in damages.

The activist has made eight legal requests, which include compensation for false imprisonment and protection from further harassment by the DSS and NAOC.