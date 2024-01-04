Bauchi State Governor Donates Million Naira Each to Seven Rescued Abductees

In a benevolent gesture, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has donated one million naira each to seven children, victims of abduction, who were recently rescued in Kano and other states. This philanthropic act took place during a reception at the Government House, where the children were presented by Bauchi State Police Commissioner CP Auwal Musa Mohammed.

Donation for Children’s Benefit

The governor emphasized that these funds are meant to be exclusively used for the children’s welfare. The management of this donation will be supervised by the First Lady’s office in collaboration with the Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA). Governor Mohammed further instructed that data should be gathered about these children and provisions should be made to re-integrate them into the education system, focusing on learning local languages and religious studies.

The Parents’ Role and Return of Children

In a move to ensure the children’s safety, Governor Mohammed decreed that the children are not to be returned to their parents until they have signed an agreement. This pact will bind the parents to closely monitor their children and prevent them from wandering unsupervised. The governor also took this opportunity to call on religious leaders to intensify prayers and sermons to address such societal issues.

Public Outcry and Law Enforcement Response

The children’s abduction had triggered a significant outcry on social media, leading to swift action by the Governors of Bauchi and Kano, and the police. This joint effort resulted in the successful arrest of the culprits. CP Auwal Musa Mohammed stated that the perpetrators had confessed and the police were continuing their investigation. To further combat crime, the Commissioner requested financial and logistical support from the Governor. The parents of seven children were identified and reunited with their offspring, while the search is still ongoing for the parents of one female child.