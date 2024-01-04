en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bauchi State Governor Donates Million Naira Each to Seven Rescued Abductees

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
Bauchi State Governor Donates Million Naira Each to Seven Rescued Abductees

In a benevolent gesture, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has donated one million naira each to seven children, victims of abduction, who were recently rescued in Kano and other states. This philanthropic act took place during a reception at the Government House, where the children were presented by Bauchi State Police Commissioner CP Auwal Musa Mohammed.

Donation for Children’s Benefit

The governor emphasized that these funds are meant to be exclusively used for the children’s welfare. The management of this donation will be supervised by the First Lady’s office in collaboration with the Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA). Governor Mohammed further instructed that data should be gathered about these children and provisions should be made to re-integrate them into the education system, focusing on learning local languages and religious studies.

The Parents’ Role and Return of Children

In a move to ensure the children’s safety, Governor Mohammed decreed that the children are not to be returned to their parents until they have signed an agreement. This pact will bind the parents to closely monitor their children and prevent them from wandering unsupervised. The governor also took this opportunity to call on religious leaders to intensify prayers and sermons to address such societal issues.

Public Outcry and Law Enforcement Response

The children’s abduction had triggered a significant outcry on social media, leading to swift action by the Governors of Bauchi and Kano, and the police. This joint effort resulted in the successful arrest of the culprits. CP Auwal Musa Mohammed stated that the perpetrators had confessed and the police were continuing their investigation. To further combat crime, the Commissioner requested financial and logistical support from the Governor. The parents of seven children were identified and reunited with their offspring, while the search is still ongoing for the parents of one female child.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
23 seconds ago
Bakersfield Ranked Among Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities in California
PropertyClub, a leading real estate company, has placed Bakersfield, California, on the unenviable list of the state’s most dangerous cities, ranking it tenth. This assessment was derived from an extensive analysis of crime rates across Californian cities in 2023, taking into account theft, burglary, and murder rates per capita. Bakersfield Crime Rates in Perspective Bakersfield,
Bakersfield Ranked Among Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities in California
Kansas City Unites in Search for Missing Teen, Sa'Riyah Moore
4 mins ago
Kansas City Unites in Search for Missing Teen, Sa'Riyah Moore
Belmont Woman Convicted of Second-Degree Murder Transferred to State Prison
4 mins ago
Belmont Woman Convicted of Second-Degree Murder Transferred to State Prison
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
48 seconds ago
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
Tupelo Witnesses Two Felony Fleeing Cases in Separate Incidents
3 mins ago
Tupelo Witnesses Two Felony Fleeing Cases in Separate Incidents
Fairmont Couple Charged with Child Neglect: The Horrifying Case of the Leashed Toddler
3 mins ago
Fairmont Couple Charged with Child Neglect: The Horrifying Case of the Leashed Toddler
Latest Headlines
World News
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
20 seconds
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
20 seconds
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
48 seconds
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
56 seconds
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
The Moore Family's Resilience Tested in a Series of Unfortunate Events
1 min
The Moore Family's Resilience Tested in a Series of Unfortunate Events
Alburnett High School Wrestling Team's Remarkable Journey to the Top
2 mins
Alburnett High School Wrestling Team's Remarkable Journey to the Top
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
2 mins
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
3 mins
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
Former Sunderland Player Predicts High Pressure on Newcastle in Upcoming FA Cup Match
3 mins
Former Sunderland Player Predicts High Pressure on Newcastle in Upcoming FA Cup Match
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app