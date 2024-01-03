en English
Crime

Batu Pahat Police Persist in Search for Missing Single Mother Bella

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:05 am EST
Batu Pahat Police Persist in Search for Missing Single Mother Bella

The case of Mira Sharmila Samsusah, affectionately known as Bella, has gripped the town of Batu Pahat. Bella, a 32-year-old single mother, has been missing since December 16, and the local police are relentlessly pursuing the investigation. Batu Pahat Police Chief ACP Ismail Dollah, the man at the helm of the investigation, has made a plea to the public and Bella’s family members to allow the police to conduct their work unhindered and trust in their efforts to find Bella.

Investigation into Bella’s Disappearance

The investigation into Bella’s disappearance is far from over, despite the time that has elapsed since she went missing. The dedication of the police force in uncovering Bella’s whereabouts is unwavering. A 24-year-old man, believed to be Bella’s boyfriend, was arrested in connection with her disappearance but was later released on police bail. He is among five individuals who have had their statements recorded by the police.

Family’s Hope for Bella’s Return

Bella’s family, particularly her sister, is holding onto hope for Bella’s safe return. They have acknowledged the support and assistance offered by various parties in the search for Bella. However, they are leaving the investigation to the professionals, trusting the police to carry out their work until Bella is found. The case continues to be investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code.

Public Trust in Police Efforts

ACP Ismail Dollah’s request for trust and space to conduct the investigation reflects the critical importance of public cooperation in such high-stake situations. As the police continue their efforts to uncover the truth behind Bella’s disappearance, the town of Batu Pahat waits in hopeful anticipation for news of Bella’s safe return.

Crime Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

