Baton Rouge Squatters Charged: Unlawful Occupants Face Justice

In a compelling turn of events, Baton Rouge has witnessed the culmination of a prolonged legal battle concerning the unlawful occupation of a residential property on Goodwood Boulevard. The key figures embroiled in this dispute, Joseph Guerin and Jennifer Chapman, have now been officially charged, following their arrest in November 2023. This development has brought relief to the beleaguered homeowner who had previously encountered numerous hurdles in evicting Guerin, an individual who had previously been the focus of a 2 On Your Side report.

Charges Brought Against Squatters

Both Guerin and Chapman are facing charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, a serious offense that testifies to the gravity of their actions. The charges don't stop there, with the pair also facing an additional four counts of monetary instrument abuse. These charges paint a picture of a calculated attempt to exploit a homeowner's rights and manipulate the real estate market for personal gain.

Previous Track Record

In a display of audaciousness, Guerin had, in April 2023, illegally entered the same property and made attempts to sell it. This incident was not an isolated one, but rather a link in a chain of illicit activities perpetrated by the duo. The audacity of their actions is further underlined by the fact that they went as far as preparing documents claiming they had paid the property taxes on the house they had no legal rights to.

A Scheme Halted

Their brazen ploy reached a new height when they actually listed the house for sale, demanding a price of $225,000. However, their scheme met its downfall when law enforcement officers intervened, leading to their subsequent apprehension. This development marks a significant victory for the homeowner and a stern warning to others contemplating similar fraudulent activities.